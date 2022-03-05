ONE of York's biggest empty shops is preparing to reopen as a kebab shop later this month.
BrightHouse, next to the Merchant's Adventurer's Hall in Piccadilly, went into administration at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
It will now become German Doner Kebab - a chain which began in Germany in 1989 but now has 70 branches in the UK.
Workers have begun fitting it out and an employee said yesterday that it is set to open on March 14.
The company's sales slogan is "Kebabs. Done. Right" which is displayed on the wall in its outlets.
It bills its food as "gourmet" with "premium lean meats", "handmade toasted breads", and "signature secret sauces".
According to its website, meats are imported directly from Germany.
