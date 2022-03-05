THE absence of a functioning human rights board in York has led to a failure to respond to the Ukraine crisis, Labour has claimed.

The council-led Human Rights and Equalities Board has met only once since a controversial decision in November by City of York Council’s executive to ban blue badge holders from the city’s footstreets.

The board is made up of a cross-section of York’s civic society and politicians, and is tasked with driving forward the council’s human rights and equalities work after York declared itself the UK’s first human rights city in 2017.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, is the board’s chair, who Labour accused of dodging meetings to avoid questions over his blue badge vote.

Labour board member Fiona Fitzpatrick said: “We are witnessing one of the gravest moments in the past 100 years of European history and York has gone silent.

“If for no other reason, York should be saying something for the benefit of the Ukrainian and Russian people living in our great city, so that they know York is true to the ideals of its status as both a Human Rights City and as a City of Sanctuary.”

She accused Cllr Smalley of “putting his own political face-saving ahead of York’s human rights responsibilities.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick added: “So much so that a city that prides itself on its inclusiveness and willingness to look beyond its own boundaries, has nothing to say on Ukraine at all.

“It’s hugely disappointing and throws into doubt the council’s commitment to upholding our status as a Human Rights City and a City of Sanctuary."

Cllr Smalley has issued statements via the Liberal Democrats and the council on Ukraine, but the Human Rights and Equalities Board has not met since December 8, so no collective statement has been made.

York Human Rights City Network (YHRCN) has previously highlighted “serious concerns about a number of aspects of the functioning, leadership and credibility” of the board, claiming that it was prevented from taking a position on the blue badge question. And now, the YHRCN has called for the board to be replaced altogether in its annual human rights indicator report.

A meeting is set to take place next week between YHRCN members and Cllr Smalley to discuss the board’s future.

Cllr Smalley said: “York has been united in showing its solidarity with Ukraine, with the city’s walls and Mansion House lit in blue and yellow since the start of the invasion. The Ukrainian flag is set to be raised at the Mansion House.

“Council teams are working to coordinate humanitarian support, from bringing together information of where residents can support the relief effort to preparing to support refugees.

“The council is bringing together plans in place to welcome any Ukraine refugees who seek safety in our county and are working together to ensure we can support the welfare of families and individuals suffering because of the Russian invasion.”

He added: “For Labour politicians in York to conflate a war in Europe with internal council squabbles is sickening and highlights just how far in the gutter they are willing to go.”