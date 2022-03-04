PUPILS and staff at a York school are being asked to wear yellow and blue clothes next Tuesday as part of a bid to help refugees in Ukraine.

Fulford School is holding a non-uniform day on account of the rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the amount of concern amongst staff and students.

"All pupils will be able to wear appropriate non-school uniform on this day," said Russell Harris, Associate Headteacher (Pastoral), in a letter home to parents.

"We are asking for pupils and staff to wear yellow and blue to support the appeal."

He said he was asking for donations to be made to directly to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC): https://www.dec.org.uk/ to ensure the funds could quickly help those in need.

"This is being supported by the UK Government who have said that they will match the donations by the public to this appeal.

"Please donate directly where possible, but to ensure everyone is able to donate, we will also be collecting cash in school on the day.

"Lessons and mock exams will continue as normal so please do ensure that your child is equipped and ready for learning on this day.

"All the money raised by the pupils will be used to help the vastly growing numbers of people who have fled their homes to escape from the conflict in Ukraine. Heavy fighting, shelling and air strikes across the country have had devastating consequences for ordinary people. Homes have been destroyed. Families have been separated. Lives have been lost.

"At Ukraine’s borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, huge numbers of people are arriving with only what they can carry.

"DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

"Thank you for allowing your son/daughter to support this event. We will be raising awareness through form time, assemblies and other activities in school, both on this day and beyond."