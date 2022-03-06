OUR dive into the Press archives has come up with some real gems this week.

Look at the photo of York Hospital being built. The hospital is such an integral part of all our lives today - but here is how it looked when under construction in 1974.

The hospital was officially opened by Princess Alexandra on July 28, 1977. The new hospital cost £10.5 million to build and a further £2 million to equip. It occupied 20 out of the 22 acres on the site and it accommodated more than 1,600 staff.

It replaced a total of nine hospitals: York County Hospital, York City Hospital, Military Hospital, Fulford Hospital, Acomb Hospital, Poppleton Gate, Deighton Grove, Fairfield Hospital and Yearsley Bridge Hospital.

If you love looking at old cars, there are plenty to study in our gallery of images today, with photographs showing St George's Field car park as well as parked cars in the city centre - including Parliament Street - and traffic crawling through Bootham (some things never change!).

1973 - Traffic in Bootham

It is great to see the photo of the dray outside the Shire Horses pub (more recently the Sea Horse Hotel).

And look at the 'new' A64 being built over the Ouse at Middlethorpe Ings.

In some images, York hardly looks any different almost half a century later. The photo showing the Minster from the Bar Walls is one tourists still take today and appears as if time has stood still in York.

Of course, we know it hasn't.

