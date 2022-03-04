TICKETS have gone on sale for a popular festival that transforms the skies above York with more than 50 hot air balloons.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta is the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the north of England and is set to be held on Knavesmire next to York Racecourse from September 23-25.

The three-day event will feature over 50 hot air balloons with the return of the distinctive ship balloon from Europe plus new character balloons, live music with some big-name acts, a daredevil stunt show, birds of prey displays, the world’s largest inflatable assault course, an undercover bar with live entertainment, new free children’s entertainment, plus York’s largest funfair. The finale of the festival will be York’s largest Firework display on the Sunday evening.

The headline acts for Friday night will be Craig Charles, who will be bringing his funk and soul playlist to the Knavesmire alongside indie-pop band Scouting For Girls with more headline acts to be announced for Saturday and Sunday.

The 2021 Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta was a fantastic success with over 60,000 visitors attending across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The event organisers also donated £1 for every ticket sold to three local charities and will be doing the same in 2022 to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, York Rescue Boat and St Leonard’s Hospice.

Organiser, John Lowery, said: “The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta keeps getting better every year! We have a packed programme of fun events, displays and performances to delight the whole family and encourage visitors to book well in advance to make sure they can enjoy the whole spectacle.”

The event is open on the following days: Friday 23 September: 3pm-10.30pm Saturday 24 September: 10.30am-10.30pm Sunday 25 September: 10.30am – 8pm.

Click here to book tickets.