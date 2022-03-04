POLICE are trying to track down a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police want the public's help to try and locate 21-year-old Jack Thomas who is wanted for a number of offences as well as failing to appear at court.
A police spokesman said Thomas has links to York and Pocklington.
He said: "If you have any information which could help to locate Thomas please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report via the Crimestoppers website."
