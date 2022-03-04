A WOMAN who stabbed her partner in the back with a breadknife cried in the dock as she heard she would not be sent to jail.

Elizabeth Margaret Mills, 46, had suffered many years of domestic abuse at the hands of her partner, deputy circuit judge Tim Clayson told York Crown Court.

Jessica Strange, prosecuting, said Mills told police she had found him "smooching" with another woman after both had been to a Hallowe'en party.

He had started going to bed and Mills had challenged him.

In the argument that had followed they had had a "massive fight" on both floors of their home, ending in the kitchen, and he had given her a big beating in which she had been "thrown all over the place", said the prosecution barrister.

The partner told police that he had pushed her and when he turned his back, she had stabbed him.

Ms Strange said police saw marks on Mills' neck and forehead, bruising elsewhere on her body and in a medical check, she spoke of pain to her back and neck.

"It is very clear she had suffered significant violence," said the judge.

Ms Strange said the partner had a 15cm cut that required 12 stitches to close, but the knife did not reach any internal organs.

Mills, of South Milford, pleaded guilty to wounding. She had no previous convictions.

The couple have been together for 16 years.

Her barrister Victoria Smith Swain said both she and the partner wanted to resume their relationship.

"She is aware of the risk factors associated with that relationship," said the defence barrister.

The judge told Mills after reading various documents: "This is an unusual case. It is clear there is a background of domestic abuse of which you were a victim for many years."

She had caused a "significant injury" to her partner but it had not had long term consequences.

"It makes obvious good common sense that if you are going to resume a relationship with him it should only be after a lot of care has been taken he doesn't in any way do to you as he has done in the past," the judge said.

The probation service would help her, he said, as he passed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitative activities.

Ms Smith Swain said social services were also involved and both partners were taking courses to deal with issues including anger management.

Ms Strange said both partners had been to a Hallowe'en party on October 30 and both had been drinking.

Mills had left between 10pm and 11pm and then seen her partner with the other woman.

Mills had called the ambulance after the stabbing and had repeatedly asked police how he was when she was arrested.