YORKSHIRE Water has launched a new password scheme, which customers can put in place to protect them from bogus callers.
The firm recently reflected the national picture, with one in four people surveyed unable to correctly identify a bogus caller, potentially making them vulnerable to scams. During the research, participants were shown a video of a bogus caller and a video of a genuine employee and asked to identify them. People aged 18-24 found this the hardest, with less than half able to identify the bogus caller.
Yorkshire Water offers a password scheme which allows customers signed up to its free priority services register to set up a unique password, so that they can be confident that it is a genuine employee at the door. Two thirds of respondents said they would feel safer with this in place.
Angie Markham–Nock, customer support manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Yorkshire Water employees will always carry ID with them – they'll usually turn up in a branded van or car, and be wearing uniform too.
"If you’re worried about bogus callers and would like some additional peace of mind, you can set up a unique password with us."
For more information on Yorkshire Water’s password scheme, visit the company website.
