THE Go Outdoors store at Fosse Bank, next to Sainsbury in York, looks set to relocate to the edge-of-town.
Members of City of York Council's area planning sub-committee will consider an application from the retailer to extend the existing internal mezzanine floor of the former Argos store at the north western edge of the Clifton Moor Retail Park when it meets on Thursday.
A council report prepared for the meeting says the 1,366m2 extension would add to the existing 2000m2 of space giving Go Outdoors a similar sized store as now.
The report said: "The additional floor space would be used for the sale of fishing and equestrian equipment along with a click and collect counter and cycle sale and repair facility. Go Outdoors currently trades from a retail warehouse on Foss Bank within the defined city centre, a site shared with a Sainsbury superstore.
"The relocation is required as the lease of the existing premises is shortly to expire and the landlord has indicated that the premises is no longer available them."
Recommending approval, the report noted Go Outdoors could not find alternative sites in York but planning staff sought at least 12 short stay cycle spaces and six secure parking spaces be erected at the site in Hurricane Way.
