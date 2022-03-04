Allegations of bullying, intimidating behaviour and ageism at a York parish council will be heard at a meeting next week.

Two separate code of conduct complaints have been brought by two parish councillors against two other parish councillors, who have not yet been named.

A meeting of City of York Council’s standards hearing subcommittee on Tuesday, March 8, will decide whether the councillors breached the council’s code of conduct.

One councillor alleged that they had been called “a negative impact to the village”, “a racist” and “a bigot” by one of the parish councillors being investigated.

They said that this was disrespectful and amounted to bullying and intimidatory behaviour.

Two council investigating officers found that “a reasonable person would have found the parish councillor’s comments in respect of the other councillor to be disrespectful and that the complaint is founded in this respect but unfounded in respect of bullying and intimidatory behaviour.”

Claims that the chairman of the parish council “improperly conferred a disadvantage on a person through age discrimination in the co-option of a councillor” and that another councillor used a “secret meeting” to stop someone being co-opted onto the council were both unfounded, according to the investigators.

But, the investigating officer did find that, in relation to a separate complaint, that one of the parish councillors did breach the code of conduct in respect of the co-option process.

The complaints all centre around events that took place in October and November 2020.

The claims are separate to a delayed standards complaint relating to a York parish councillor who has been accused of bullying, threatening behaviour and assaulting a clerk.

A hearing into that case is not set to take place until at least mid-March.