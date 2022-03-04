A HOMELESS charity in York has been awarded five stars following a food hygiene inspection.

Hoping Street Kitchen, a homelessness charity which offers food at King's Manor in Exhibition Square in York city centre, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five stars on March 1, at an inspection carried out by City of York Council.

The inspection involved not just assessing the kitchen at the charity's site, but also the home kitchens of its 20 volunteer cooks which had to be individually inspected.

Helen Meadows, the coordinator of Hoping Street Kitchen, said: "We are thrilled to be awarded a five star rating.

"We have always strived to serve the highest quality meals we can to our visitors and to ensure they are safe to eat at the kitchen or take away.

"The Food Safety Officer said she was really impressed with our food safety management procedures, our set up, and the effort our volunteer cooks had put in to overcome the obstacles of cooking at home, including being individually inspected and undergoing food safety and hygiene training."

Jayne Venables, of Hoping Street Kitchen added: "Helen has been meticulous in achieving this high standard with all our cooks.

"It's lovely for our friends to know that their welfare gets a five star rating."

The food is cooked at the volunteers' homes, and then transported to the Hoping Street Kitchen to be served hot by its 25 volunteers, as two course meals to an average of 40 people a week.

Helen said: "We believe that providing tasty, nourishing food is a doorway to conversation and support, and our visitors know that in all weathers we will be there offering both.

"We also cook omelettes to order and provide food to take away that can be frozen or eaten the next day.

"Family favourites feature strongly on the menu but our talented cooks also surprise us with home made eclairs, doughnuts, and incredible cakes."

City of York Council has previously told The Press that of the 1,813 food businesses registered to the food hygiene scheme in York, 74.7 per cent have been awarded the highest rating of five stars.

The homeless charity was made homeless itself last year after the council said it would no longer be able to use its old King’s Square site due to changes in foot-street restrictions.

But the University of York offered space at its King’s Manor site, as well as assistance in food hygiene, health and safety.

Helen told The Press that the charity was "incredibly grateful" for the university's help.

Hoping Street Kitchen serves the food on Sunday evenings, from 6.30pm-8pm.