YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has won a pledge from government to look into problems facing dentistry provision in the city.
In a parliamentary debate on NHS dentistry last week, the MP said: "Since dentistry was debated just a few weeks ago, another 10,000 of my constituents have received letters to tell them that they will have to go private. They are already waiting for five years to get an appointment. When will they actually get to see a dentist, or are they expected to have poor teeth?"
Maria Caulfield MP the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health and Social Care replied:"I am not sure where those constituents’ letters have come from, but if a contract has been handed back and that is the reason for the letter, the local commissioners should be looking for new providers, so I am very happy to meet the hon. Lady and her commissioners to see what is going on to make that happen.
Last month, the Press reported Perfect Smile dental clinic in Acomb said it was no longer accepting NHS appointments.
