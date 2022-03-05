A CAMPAIGN has been launched calling for action to tackle dangerous confusion between cyclists and pedestrians on a York riverside route.

Local residents, cycling campaigners and Labour party members say the New Walk route between the Millennium Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge has confusing and inconsistent cycling/pedestrian regimes and signage.

Norma Heaton, Phil Heaton, Kate Ravilious and Chris Copland say the route changes from shared use to segregation to cycling and pedestrian lanes and then back again to shared use over short distances.

They say that along with easily misinterpreted signs, this makes the route dangerous and stressful for cyclists, pedestrians, wheelchair users, people with impaired hearing, frail elderly people, toddlers, babies in buggies, runners, dog walkers, and e-scooter users.

For example, coming on to the east side of Millennium Bridge, the path becomes really confused, they say, with the straight-ahead route towards Maple Grove and the southern route beside Millennium Fields having a white segregation line and symbol for cyclists to be on the right.

“At the same time, anyone turning left also sees a white segregation line but the painted cycle symbol requires cyclists to be on the left. Importantly, according to the blue signs these paths are shared space not segregated.”

Local resident Norma Heaton said she knew something had to be done after she was shouted at and abused by a cyclist wrongly accusing her of walking on a dedicated cycle path.

“I assessed the route and, joining with cycle campaigners, we have presented a comprehensive report to local councillors highlighting the current problems and the need for urgent action,” she said.

Cllr Dave Taylor, Independent Fishergate councillor, said: “It’s worth looking into, for sure, but pedestrians must remain at the top of the council’s transport hierarchy.

“It is only sensible that pedestrians should take priority on the side of The Millennium Bridge where the seating is, and on the side of The New Walk where they emerge from the steps coming down to the riverside walk. A simple ‘keep left’ instruction would not make common sense.”

Dave Atkinson, Head of Highways and Transport at City of York Council, said he was aware of some residents’ concern about the current layout of New Walk pedestrian and cycle route.

“We are planning improved signage and feedback from the public will form part of our plans to improve active travel infrastructure in this area,” he said.

“This stretch of York walking and cycling infrastructure has been developed in sections over time and this includes a trial shared section.”

He said current Environment Agency work on Terry Avenue had caused an increase in users of this route across the river and the council would promote educational materials regarding shared spaces to support everyone in understanding these environments.

“A plan of action for this route is being developed for both short term remedial works and a longer term solutions to ensure the route is safe and attractive to users."