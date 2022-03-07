THE executive of Harrogate Borough Council has approved a plan to develop the visitor economy in the borough.

The three-year Destination Management Plan (DMP) aims to attract more visitors, events and investors to the area following the Covid-19 pandemic and build upon 2021's staycation success.

Council leader Richard Cooper said: "The visitor economy plays a huge role locally, underpinning 8,000 jobs and bringing £600million into our economy. Without it our district would be a very different place with fewer shops, businesses and job opportunities. That is why it is important that we seek to grow the visitor economy.

The newly formed Destination Harrogate team, together with partners, will showcase the Harrogate district to attract visitors, events and investment to create a strong local economy for businesses and residents.

The DMP has three main priorities. Priority one is to position Harrogate district as a first choice health and wellbeing destination. Priority two is attracting and hosting events, and third is 'responsible tourism' with the DMO seeking to minimise any negative environmental and social impacts from tourism as it seeks to grow the borough's visitor economy to £835 million by 2030.

Priority two will position Harrogate district as a first-choice events destination by attracting, hosting and delivering exceptional events. Events are a significant visitor driver, attracting people from far and wide to spend in the area's venues, hotels, visitor attractions, bars and restaurants. A year-round festival, conference and events programme will ensure a lift in the visitor economy and enable sustainable growth.

Responsible tourism is the third priority. As we become more conscious of and conscientious about green travel and sustainable tourism, the DMO will work with partners to develop a responsible tourism strategy in order to be recognised as a destination for responsible tourism by 2030.

In doing so, the DMO intends to minimise the negative environmental and social impacts of tourism, and enhance the economic and cultural benefits for visitors, businesses, and residents.

Gemma Rio, head of Destination Harrogate, said: "To attract business and investment, a destination must be distinctive, attractive and well managed and we have developed this Destination Management Plan (DMP) to set out the vision, priorities and actions, we - as a destination - need to put in place to meet that vision.

"We cannot undertake this task alone and a Destination Management Plan Advisory Panel was setup to ensure that the DMP captured the thoughts, ideas and experiences of a broad mix of individuals and businesses associated with the visitor economy.

"Key stakeholders from visitor attractions and restaurants, independent hotels, conference venues and event organisers from across the district have contributed towards the shared goals of our ambitious plan to achieve the long-term vision of a visitor economy worth around £835million per annum by 2030."