PLANS for a new 72-bedroom care home in York have been unveiled.

Care home builder Torsion Care says the development off Shipton Road would help meet growing demand for care in York, as well as creating 70 jobs.

The company is asking the community for feedback on its draft plans for the purpose-built home on the site of Blue Beck House, a former wheelchair centre which is lying disused.

A spokesman said the proposals include 72 ensuite bedrooms, dayrooms, flexible space for activities, lounges and dining areas, along with extensive outdoor garden space.

He said the site was proposed to be removed from the Green Belt in the new Local Plan for York.

"The proposals have been designed with a residential look, including contemporary gables and detailing," he said.

"The building’s massing has also been broken up to reduce visual impact.

"The care home would be accessed from Blue Beck Drive, with access improved to nearby Clifton House.

"Plans include a dedicated parking area with 22 spaces including accessible and visitor bays."

He said the site would be managed by Torsion Care's sister business Burghley Care, which specialised in operating and running care homes.

He said that by next year, at least an additional 595 care home beds would be needed within the York area to meet the growing demand for care.

"Therefore, the proposed scheme off Shipton Road will contribute to a recognised local need for care home facilities and can free up much-needed family housing in the local area," he said.

"The proposed development would deliver 50 full time and 20 part time jobs in a range of positions across healthcare and the general running of the care home.

“We are delighted to launch this public consultation over our plans for a new and modern care home off Shipton Road.

“Our draft plans have been sensitively designed to reflect the surrounding area and we are engaging with City of York Council to help ensure this proposal meets existing needs.

"We are keen to be a good neighbour to nearby residents and hope the local community will contribute to our public consultation to help inform the emerging scheme.”

"People can view and comment on the plans by visiting the project website: www.torsioncare-york.co.uk.

"Anyone who would like to discuss the proposals can call 0800 089 0361 or email matt@royalpilgrim.com."

He said Torsion Care would receive feedback ahead of submitting a planning application to City of York Council in the coming months.