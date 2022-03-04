FOUR fare dodgers face bills of more than £400 each after they failed to pay a fare of between £5.30 and £12.10.
Each was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs to Northern Trains Ltd and a £34 statutory surcharge as well as compensation equal to the fare they didn't pay.
Nathan Ryan Weston, 25, of Starkey Crescent, York, was found guilty in his absence of dodging a £6.90 fare between York and Hammerton railway stations on August 11.
Jasmine Williams, 30, of Church Fenton Lane, Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, was found guilty in her absence of dodging a £5.30 fare between York and Ulleskelf on July 7.
Daisy Mae Oldroyd, 23, of Germain Close, Selby, was found guilty in her absence of dodging an £8.80 fare between Leeds and Selby on September 19.
Paul Smith, of The Crescent, Thornton-le-Dale, Pickering, was found guilty in his absence of fare dodging from Malton to York on June 7. .
A court heard he showed a ticket with a disabled adult railcard discount, but didn’t have a railcard with him. He claimed it was at Blackpool and that he had forgotten it because he was in a hurry to get to Malton. He was ordered to pay £12.10 compensation.
All cases were heard at Kirklees Magistrates Court.
