THE City of York Council says it is reviewing any financial or any other links it might have with Russia as it pledges to stand behind the people of Ukraine.

It is also helping groups support the war-torn country and says it will help accommodate refugees should they arrive in York.

The move comes as residents and businesses in the city have been active in fundraising towards relief efforts and children forming a human chain to show their opposition to the invasion earlier this week.

The council has described the response from York residents as “immediate and heartfelt adding “we are working to support this humanitarian effort.”

It has created a refugee support page on its website to help residents looking for ways to support those affected by the current situation in Ukraine.

The new page provides links to national and local campaigns, charities and groups who are working to support refugees and those impacted by the current crisis.

The council says as more people flee Ukraine its teams will be ready to work with those wanting to offer housing and do all it can to help those displaced by the war.

“York will welcome refugees from Ukraine who seek safety in our city, and we are working together with regional partners to ensure we can support the welfare of families and individuals suffering because of the Russian invasion,” said a council statement.

“The City of York stands in solidarity with refugees; we have a long and proud history of supporting refugees in York, and we're ready to do so again."

It added: “We are currently going through all investments, contracts and procurement arrangements to ensure we are not trading with Russian companies and will take immediate action to end contracts if necessary.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “York has always been a city of sanctuary and offered support to those in need.

"We have all seen how supportive and caring our local communities are, and we have already received enquiries from residents and local groups wanting to offer support.

"We are lucky to be home to such a caring community, which is so ready to offer help. We will continue to work with Government and Migration Yorkshire to understand how people can provide the most assistance to those that need it."

Councillor Andy D'Agorne, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Member for Transport, said: “We have seen how ready the people of York are to offer help where it's most needed.

"The new webpage will provide a hub for anyone wanting to offer support or get involved, and will make sure their efforts have the most impact possible.

"We want to thank everyone that has already come forward to offer their help."