AN MP has pledged to meet bosses ahead of a planned strike at a York factory.

York Central Rachael Maskell MP said she has met with workers at Valeo, manufacturer of Fox’s Glacier Mints, Mint Humbugs and Poppets, ahead of their planned strike action at their Low Poppleton site.

Dozens of GMB members voted to walk out after Valeo bosses offered below inflation pay rise, excluded the lowest paid workers from a one-off payment and took two days holiday off others.

As previously reported by The Press, industrial action is set to start on March 21.

While meeting Ms Maskell said workers told her what the pay deal would have meant to them if accepted - as inflation and the cost-of-living-crisis rocket – workers would be left choosing whether to buy food or heat their homes. The company has also given notice to GMB Union they want to end pay bargaining at the York site.

She said: “I have met with workers from Valeo in York and listened to their concerns; they have told me that the company’s pay deal has been overwhelmingly rejected twice by workers at the York site.

“It was worrying to hear the concerns of workers - many of them with years of loyal service to the company - and some already struggling to make ends meet because of rising fuel and food prices.

“I will be meeting with the company in the coming weeks and agreed with the workforce that I will raise these concerns with management on their behalf.”

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: “The deal has been overwhelmingly rejected twice by workers at the York site.

“The company has refused to increase the offer, despite an improved offer being made to workers at the sister plant in Pontefract.

“GMB members have kept the company and production going throughout the pandemic - all they are asking for is a fair deal.

“They have been left with no option but to take strike action.

“There is still time for the company to get back round the negotiating table before industrial action begins.

“GMB urges them to do just that, for the good of the workers and morale at the site.”

Low Poppleton was the scene of another strike by GMB members in 2016 when it was owned by Tangerine Confectionery who have since been taken over by Valeo.

The Press has tried to contact the company for a comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.