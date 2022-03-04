TWO DRUG users who poured boiling water over a community volunteer and forced him to behave like a dog have been jailed.

During an ordeal lasting two hours, Christopher Mark William Sanderson, 35, and James Stuart Burkinshaw, 46, kicked out two of the victim's teeth, beat him up and threatened him with a knife and scissors in his home.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said they made the victim bark like a dog and drink water by lapping it from a dog bowl.

Today, the victim's face is permanently scarred from the boiling water and he has other lasting effects, including no longer feeling secure in his own home.

In his personal statement, he told the court: "I was made to feel weak and powerless and had to comply with what they wanted me to do."

He had considered his near neighbour Sanderson a friend.

But Sanderson had been part of an "unexpected and unprovoked" attack that had left him permanently scarred and in pain.

"This has led to me being nervous around new people and affected the way I feel about people I trust", he said.

His injuries had affected his voluntary work and had a "massive impact" on his social life.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told the defendants: "You fall to be sentenced for a wicked attack against (the victim) who does voluntary work for the community."

"You were both of you under the influence of drugs at the time. He couldn't get help for his injuries because you wouldn't let him."

Sanderson, of Westbourne Grove, Scarborough, and Burkinshaw, of Dean Road, Scarborough, who didn't know the victim, both pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

Both were jailed for seven years and one month each.

Burkinshaw has previous convictions for robbery in the 1990s. Sanderson has previous convictions for actual bodily harm.

Mr Adlington, said the pair went to the victim's home at 10pm on November 30. Once inside, they carried out the attack, including pouring boiling water over the victim's head and arm.

When they left at 11.50pm, they took a mobile phone, watches and a Kindle tablet among other items. Burkinshaw sold the tablet the next day for £35.

Defence barrister Stephen Grattage said Burkinshaw had told him he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and had reverted to taking amphetamine and cannabis to cope with the pain and other issues.

He was deeply ashamed of his actions and would never have got involved had he not taken amphetamine, said Mr Grattage.

Nick Peacock for Sanderson said he had carried out the attack because he had had "far too much amphetamine". He had taken amphetamine because he had been unable to get himself sectioned for poor mental health.