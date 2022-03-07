I WOULD like to thank the Press for their bad parking expose.

All York city councillors and top York police should read your report and stop burying their heads in the sand and do something.

READ MORE: 15 more photos of truly terrible parking in York

As a property developer, almost on a daily basis for over two years, several vehicles completely block the pavement in our cul de sac.

Recently a police car came down our street doing nothing about this dangerous practice.

I wrote to Grant Shapps who passed me on to the Department for Transport who said take it up with York Council, who said "it's not our problem, try the police" - who do nothing.

As your reporter stated, they are actively considering a new law. They had the opportunity to change the law recently but did nothing.

You authorities are endangering the disabled, blind, deaf, mothers with prams/pushchairs etc forcing them to walk on the busy road because thoughtless drivers are putting lives at risk with no comeback whatsoever.

Well done York Press. Keep it up and perhaps the authorities will actually do something before a fatality occurs.

William Moore,

Lochrin Place,

York

Let's have a competition for our fountain

I HAVE been watching, with some amazement, the proposals for a grand fountain as part of the Castle area redevelopment.

Surely, today, we can come up with something more interactive, innovative and fun!

f we really want a fountain why doesn't the Press sponsor a competition for ideas.

I'm sure there are plenty of young architects and designers who could come up with proposals.

Penny Parish,

Heath Ride,

Strensall,

York

Brexiteers did not promise us Utopia

MR V mentioned Britain having the highest Covid deaths in Europe (Letters, March 1). I do not believe that to be true because of the way the deaths were reported back then and now. Everyone who died may have had a positive Covid test but some died died from other causes, so some died with Covid but not of Covid.

As for the benefits of Brexit, well we aren't coughing up a load of money for Brussels to stash in their coffers and we can make our own laws. Yes I know trading smoothly is not happening at present but we were told from the outset the road would be very bumpy to begin with. We were not promised Utopia by any means. Most sensible people understood this.

Linda Walker,

Low Well Park,

Wheldrake,

York

Changing GP hours is all very well - but will it work?

SOMEONE in Government has finally realised people don't only fall ill at times convenient to doctors. Demanding doctors adjust their working hours to include weekends and evenings is to be applauded. One stumbling block remains - how to obtain a convenient appointment in the first place.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Send your letters to: letters@thepress.co.uk