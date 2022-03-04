PUPILS and staff at this primary school are celebrating Ofsted success after being rated inadequate four years ago.

Ofsted has rated New Earswick Primary as "good with outstanding features" after inspectors went to the school over two days in January and found standards had vastly improved since their last visit in 2017. New Earswick became an academy in October that year and is now member of the Pathfinder multi-academy trust which includes Archbishop Holgate's CE.

Inspectors Andrea Batley and Asa Britton said in their report: "Pupils are proud to attend this school, they appreciate and learn from the wide range of experiences they gain during immersion days.

"Here, pupils and families have opportunities to take part in activities that develop curiosity, encourage questioning and develop aspirations.

"They are encouraged to learn about risks in a safe environment. For instance, they talk enthusiastically about overcoming their fear of heights before climbing trees safely in the forest school and on residential trips.

"Relationships between staff and pupils are very positive and pupils feel safe here.

"Everyone enjoys being part of the school team and relishes coming to school each day.

"Pupils say bullying doesn’t happen in this school. They say adults are kind and fair.

"Adults provide effective support for the small number of pupils who find it difficult to manage their own behaviour. All pupils are well supported to develop a sense of responsibility and respect for others."

They went on to say that he trust, school leaders and governors are ambitious for the pupils and they work together effectively to ensure that their vision for continuous.

The school, in Hawthorne Terrace, has 219 pupils and is smaller than an average-sized primary school. It has a Nursery for children from the age of two onsite and runs a breakfast club and after-school club.

Head teacher Angela Oswald, who started at the school after the 2017 inspection took place, said: “I cannot praise the staff team, our pupils and our families enough.

"The journey since 2017 has been a team effort and continues to be a team effort.

"We are excitedly looking forward and wish to build on the successes shared in this report.”

Pathfinder’s CEO, Andrew Daly, said: “We are delighted with New Earswick’s Ofsted outcome.

"Mrs Oswald and her team have worked tirelessly to make rapid and sustained improvements across the entire school, ensuring children from early years through to year 6 receive the best possible learning experiences and opportunities.

"Taking a school from inadequate to good with outstanding areas is a phenomenal achievement and all the more impressive given the ongoing impact of the pandemic and more rigorous Ofsted framework making judgements harder to achieve.

"Well done to the entire school community on this remarkable and well-deserved achievement.”

New Earswick's acting head of governors, Isobel Copeland, said: “The governing board are extremely proud of the whole school team for the progress they have made since the last Ofsted.

"Aside from the incredible strides made, New Earswick now stands out as an extremely good school brimming with energy and exemplary teaching. The vision and ethos unites all members of the school community and produces pupils ready for the challenges of secondary education. The senior leadership team have been relentless in their quest to support every child to do their best and be the best they can be in a setting that inspires engagement and learning.”

