A YORK apartment with balcony views of the River Ouse and concierge service is on the market.

The modern riverside apartment is adjacent to the Ouse in the Westgate apartment complex on Leeman Road, just a short walk from many of York's city centre attractions - the Minster, Bettys Tea Room, and Shambles.

The two-bed, two-bathroom flat is on the market at an asking price of £525,000.

Apartment view of River Ouse. Picture: Savills York

Tanya Coffey, associate director in the residential sales team at Savills in York, comments: "Number 120, Westgate Apartments is unusual for York as it sits within a glass building on the river boasting a great balcony which is perfect for watching the world go by.

"The building was designed with a hotel feel in mind which is clear from its luxury finish.

"It’s close to the railway station and local amenities so it would be ideal for professional couples, retirees, downsizers and second homes alike.”

Inside the apartment complex. Picture: Savills York

The open plan kitchen, dining, and living room area flows through to the views of the Ouse and Museum Gardens from the balcony, which runs the full length of the property.

The residents of this first floor flat can also benefit from weekly concierge service, and by accessing their home by one of the two lifts, and an audio entrance system.

The entrance hall leads to the living and kitchen area, the two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite bathroom, and the main bathroom.

Bathroom. Picture: Savills York

The main bedroom has a door leading onto the balcony, and the second bedroom has fitted wardrobes.

Living room. Picture: Savills York

The property also has an allocated parking space in the underground car park and bicycle storage.

Bustling Bishopthorpe Road is just over a mile away and won the ‘Great British High Street of the Year’ award in 2015.

Main bedroom. Picture: Savills York

Those interested in the property can contact Savills - York estate agents at 01904 918642.