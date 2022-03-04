A NORTH Yorkshire college has claimed a prestigious local award - highlighting its commitment to serving its students, staff and the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Selby College was named the winner of the Covid-19 Award at the Goole & Howdenshire Business Excellence Awards. The college was recognised for the way in which its staff rose to the many challenges imposed by the global pandemic ensuring that its 1500 students were able to continue their learning safely, effectively and remotely.
Liz Ridley, deputy principal at Selby College, said: "After what has been a challenging two years for our staff, it’s incredibly rewarding to have their efforts recognised.
"The award is a testament to the commitment, resilience and dedication they have shown throughout the pandemic, going above and beyond every day."
The Covid-19 Award, which was sponsored by Drax Power, was presented to the college by Jane Breach, community engagement and visitor centre team leader at Drax Group.
