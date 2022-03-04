Glastonbury has announced its first full list of line-ups with some megastars of the music industry taking to the stage.
The festival announced that The Beatles alumni Sir Paul McCartney would headline the stage on Saturday night.
Whilst Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is most known for his hit song 'DNA' will end the festival, heading on Sunday evening.
Other artists announced include Billie Ellish and the iconic Diana Ross who will both be heading for the Pyramid Stage.
Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022
Glastonbury takes place this year from the 22 to 26 of June in the loved location of Worthy Farm.
Arlo Parks, Blossoms, Dojo Cat, Charli XCX, Elbow, and many more names of music will also be visiting the farm.
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”
Also across the weekend will be Sam fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys and Megan Thee Stallion.
The festival also shared that more acts will be announced ahead of the big weekend.
