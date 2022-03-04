A YORK florist has moved a man to tears after showing her support for Ukraine with a floral window display.
Sue Hunter, of Floral Elegance in Acomb, said she had decided to show her support with its current window display for Ukraine, as it comes under attack by Russia.
"This week, a person passing the shop came in, with tears in his eyes, saying how much it moved him that we are showing support even though he has no ties with Ukraine," she said.
"I wondered if other businesses in York are doing this. We didn't realise when we put the display in how much our small gesture would affect people."
The footbridge over the River Foss near Rowntree Wharf, off Navigation Road, was also lit up last night in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag.
*Is your business or home organising a display in support of Ukraine?
