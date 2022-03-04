A SPEEDING driver told police he was "running late for work" when he failed a drugs test.
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Volkswagen Passat yesterday morning (March 3).
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "TC Storey and I were returning to Harrogate towards the end of our shift this morning when this car passed us at excessive speed near Harewood House.
"When stopped the driver said he was “running late for work”.
"After testing positive on an Drug Wipe the driver will have had to ‘take the day off’.
"A blood specimen has been obtained and the driver released under investigation."
