A DRIVER was arrested after being stopped by police at the roadside.
North Yorkshire Police say the Vauxhall Corsa driver was stopped by officers on the A1M at Wetherby in the early hours of Wednesday (March 2).
Traffic Constable David Minto said: "The driver had been driving for a fair distance prior to being stopped.
"He subsequently tested positive on an Drug Wipe and was arrested after a blood specimen was obtained and sent for analysis.
"The driver was further reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
"The vehicle was recovered and I have also issued an immediate prohibition on it."
