TWO burglars who targeted farms and businesses have been jailed.
Humberside Police say that following an investigation involving their Rural Task Force, Community Patrol and CID officers, two men have been convicted of burglary and theft offences that happened at farms and rural businesses across the East Riding in late 2021.
The offences were at properties in Holme On Spalding Moor, Market Weighton, Pocklington and Middleton on the Wolds.
The two men, Jean Camatar, 28, of Gladstone Road in Doncaster and Lali Camatar, 31, of Hexthorpe Road in Doncaster, were arrested at Dover and Doncaster Airport respectively and later charged with burglary and theft offences.
When Jean Camatar appeared in court on February 7 he was sentenced to 16 months in jail.
Lali Camatar appeared in court on February 25 and was sentenced to 32 months in jail.
Rural Task Force officer Richard Fussey said: “Following reports from local farms and businesses about theft of metal and other items, the Rural Task Force worked in partnership with Farmwatch and other agencies to identify subject vehicles.
“After investigations involving a number of other forces, the suspects were identified and arrested.
“I am delighted with the custodial sentences passed down to these suspects and I hope that they will act as a deterrent to any other rural criminals. Humberside Police take rural theft and other rural crimes as a priority and will continue to identify and deal with rural offenders.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.