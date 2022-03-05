ANDREW Allcoat found an unusual way to beat the monotony of lockdown.

He set up a fun Instagram account featuring photos of beer cans in front of famous York locations.

Andrew, 31, of Layerthorpe, York, works as a manager at a travel company set up his Instagram account in 2020.

Andrew is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

Here is Andrew’s Insta Story...

What is the name of your Instagram page?

lcfc_beer

How many followers do you have?

1500

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I set it up during lockdown as a temporary hobby. I started ordering nice beers and taking pictures of the cans on our daily walks around York. Lockdown lasted a lot longer than we all expected so it's just continued!

What has been your favourite post - and why?

A sky blue can in front of Clifford's Tower. It was a beautiful day and captured an historic part of York at its finest!

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

Great bars/beer shops, lots of history, and it's where I met my soon to be wife!

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Being able to connect, interact and share content with people with similar likes and interests even if you've never met

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I follow a lot of other beer accounts as well as travel/scenery. I'd love to get some photos of beer cans from around the world!

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

Because I've collected and kept so many cans to take photos of, we've decided to use them as centre pieces at our wedding!

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Posting good content regularly, supporting and interacting with similar accounts, and never underestimate a good hashtag!

