HIGHWAYS bosses have apologised after roadworks caused massive queues on a commuter route into York and on the A64.

A driver told The Press there was severe congestion on the A19 and A64 dual carriageway yesterday morning, caused by traffic lights for the works in Main Street, Fulford.

He claimed that the queues went all the way down the A19 back to Selby and there was also a long queue on the inside lane of the eastbound A64, as far back as Knavesmire, waiting to join the A19.

He said the latter risked causing a serious accident, for example through vehicles in the queue being shunted from behind or being struck in the outside lane as they tried to get into the queue.

The driver said there were signs in Fulford warning of roadworks but argued that more signs, warning of congestion and suggesting diversions, were needed much further away, as far as Selby and on the A64.

City of York Council said tonight that it had worked with contractors carrying out improvements and road maintenance in Main Street, Fulford, to resolve any issues experienced earlier in the week.

"This includes starting the works after rush hour traffic from 9:30am, as was previously agreed, and finishing after 4pm each day, to allow for evening rush hour," said a spokeswoman.

"This has resolved the issue and we have not experienced a repeat of the delays. We will continue to monitor works on-site with the contractor to keep any disruption to a minimum.

"We apologies for any inconvenience caused."

They added that the work was to replace a signal controlled crossing.