A driver who drove a badly damaged car after taking cocaine on a major route in York has been banned from driving.
Sam Mason was uninsured and didn’t have a licence to drive a car on his own, the city's magistrates court heard.
The 33-year-old was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander as he drove along Malton Road in north York on August 21 last year.
The court heard the sports utility vehicle had a damaged front wing with sharp edges protruding. Its nearside A-pillar had collapsed, the upper nearside leading edge of the roof was damaged and the nearside sunroof panel was missing. Its windscreen was shattered, and its windscreen wipers were broken. One of the plastic wheel arch liners was loose and dragging on its tyre. A front headlamp was broken and glass edges were exposed.
Mason, of Greenwood Grove, Foxwood, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle when it was in a dangerous condition likely to cause injury.
He also admitted cocaine driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
He was banned from driving for 16 months. Mason, who lives on benefits, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.