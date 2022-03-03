A MAN was left unconscious after an unprovoked attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV appeal after an unprovoked attack in Popworld in York city centre at 12.30am on Sunday, November 7.
North Yorkshire Police, who have just releases the images today, say the assault resulted in the victim's lip being split open and him being left unconcious on the floor. He was taken to York Hospital by ambulance where he had to undergo surgery to his lip.
A police spokesman said: "Officers have identified three men from CCTV images, who may hold important information for the investigation.
"Despite making enquiries, officers have so far been unable to establish the men's identities and are now sharing the images and asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise them.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC 935 Pattison or email 000935@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - please quote reference 12210236892 If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
