YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by 18 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has dropped by 18, taking it to 332.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 117 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 55,137.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by three, taking it to 302 cases per 100,000 population. A further 370 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 158,681.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by just 0.6, taking it to 289 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 211 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 90,373.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.