AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD York boy has so far raised £1,760 for a cause close to his heart.

Roman Hill and his dad Tom, 35, recently embarked on a bid to raise money for York Acorn Rugby Club, which they have done by running 100km in February to help the club, who Due to the Covid-19 pandemic have been unable to raise funds as they normally would.

They live Clifton in York and Roman plays for the club's under-nines side whilst attending Clifton and Rawcliffe Primary School.

Tom said: “He said that he thought he would raise £200 and can’t believe how kind everyone has been. He wanted to run 100km because he had run 5km with me and thought 100km sounded like a lot, and he wanted to do it for his team mates.

“He said he actually really enjoyed the challenge and he didn’t mind going to school after doing a 5km run that morning, as he enjoyed listening to his music when he runs.

“I can’t remember an individual raising money for their team.

“Usually the club has gala’s or race nights, sponsored team walks or backpacking. Some of the social events go to rugby fundraising.”

As such, with a goal in mind, Roman and Tom began their efforts in their fundraising for the club they love so much.

Roman’s great-grandfather, Peter Waters, helped co-found York Acorn Rugby Club and Tom began coaching the under-nine’s of the club last year.

Tom said: “I have been part of the club for 30 years and I was there as a child when the club was being built by the players.

“My mum and dad were a big part of the club for years so it's kind of a family legacy of four generations.

“I started playing when I was five and I’m still playing now, so it has been a big part of my life. When Roman started to play he saw how much it meant to me. It also means a lot to him. This was his idea to raise money to fund all of his teammates to be kitted out and funded for this season.”

Roman recently finished his challenge but donations to the club are still being taken here. They have raised well over their initial goal.

Tom said: “I am relieved to be honest. I was hoping that we wouldn’t pick up an injury or just hoping his little legs could cope every day. I was grateful for the friends that helped us out.

“I’m extremely proud of him and he even said he was proud of me, as he knows I’m getting old!

“I would love to do more fundraising for our club and give back to the club that gave me so much.”