HEALTH and wellbeing coaches have helped 227 patients across three Vale of York GP practices lose weight and focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Among them, 19 people collectively have lost 68.9kg (almost 11 stone) through multiple sessions with a health and wellbeing coach to identify their needs, set goals and support their weight loss objectives.

Beatrice Hunt, one of two health and wellbeing coaches employed to support patients in the Tadcaster and Rural Selby Primary Care Network said: "The main concern patients have when coming to see me is around their weight, affecting physical health, mobility, quality of life, body confidence or mental wellbeing. The patients we have supported during this first year in post have been able to set goals, discuss challenges and develop skills that will help them to have more confidence in managing their own health and wellbeing."

Some 88% of the 227 patients supported were predominantly seeking support with weight management, 38% with their nutrition specifically, 12% with mental wellbeing, 8% with physical activity, and a smaller percentage with smoking cessation and blood glucose control. Many patients received support in multiple areas.

Beatrice explained: "A health and wellbeing coach listens to patient needs and collaborates with them to make a plan that ultimately takes proactive steps to improve the way they manage both physical and mental health conditions."

Where appropriate coaches also refer patients on to other local and national services for support which have included NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, physiotherapy services, peer support groups and leisure centres.

Linda Ellis, a patient at Sherburn Group Practice who was supported by health and wellbeing coaching said: "My GP suggested that the coaching service would help me and Beatrice was excellent. She listened intently, was professional, and never once did I feel embarrassed about opening up to her. I would have no hesitation in recommending this service to anybody."

The combined weight loss success of 68.9kg is with 19 patients registered to Tadcaster medical centre, Sherburn Group Practice and South Milford surgeries in the Vale of York, who are working together to provide a wider range of services to patients in a coordinated way across communities – this is called the Tadcaster and Rural Selby Primary Care Network.

Dr Steve Lovisetto, Clinical Director of the Tadcaster and Rural Selby Town Primary Care Network said: "It is a huge success to know that appointing two health and wellbeing coaches and embedding them within our three primary care teams has benefitted 227 patients – more specifically those 19 people who have improved their health with weight loss."

"We have ongoing discussions about what will benefit our population and this year have expanded this service to group coaching and self-referrals."

Vale of York residents interested in the health and wellbeing coaching should contact their GP practice or alternatively email: voyccg.healthandwellbeingcoach-pcn@nhs.net. More information on such coaching can be found at www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/healthandwellbeingcoaches.