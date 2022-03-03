ORGANISERS of York Ice Trail have chosen to show support for Ukraine by adding a special sculpture to the display.
On Saturday (March 5), York’s MPs have called upon York’s people to gather in St Helen’s Square at 2.30pm to demonstrate their solidarity with the people of Ukraine. This weekend also sees the return of York Ice Trail in the city centre, with over 40 ice sculptures set to line the streets.
In light of the rally taking place in St Helen’s Square, event organisers Make It York and sculptors Icebox have commissioned another ice sculpture in support. The heart shaped sculpture of the Ukrainian flag will be positioned in St Helen’s Square on Saturday from 10am.
Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Make It York, said: “After the distressing events over the past week and with so many people in York wanting to show their support for Ukraine, it was important for us to make sure that the York Ice Trail supported that message.
"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and are hugely grateful to Icebox for turning around this ice sculpture so quickly."
In other changes, the team at the National Railway Museum (NRM) have taken the decision to remove their sculpture from this year’s trail, after the cancellation of the ‘Trans-Siberian: The World’s Longest Railway’ exhibition due to the situation in Ukraine.
If you would like to provide support or donations to help those affected by conflict you can find further information on events, charities and local groups on the City of York Council website.
