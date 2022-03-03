A SCHOOL branded 'inadequate' by Ofsted has written to parents apologising for their poor performance.

Parents at Ebor Academy Filey have this afternoon received a letter of apology for the poor Ofsted report after the result has been made public.

Inspectors visited the secondary school on Muston Road towards the end of last year and found that students with special education needs and disabilities were not well served. They reported that personal, social, health, citizenship and economic provision was weak, meaning that students leaving school were insufficiently prepared for life in modern Britain. Safeguarding, however, was effective with clear systems in place.

The head teacher, Terry Cartmail, has subsequently left the school and Gail Brown, chief executive of York-based Ebor Academy Trust, which runs the school, said “decisive action” was being taken to address the weaknesses.

Scarborough based Coast and Vale Learning Trust, which operates Scalby School and Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering, have been brought in to raise standards and improve education.

In a letter to parents, co-signed by Brian Crosby, chief executive of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, it was acknowledged that the school inspection report highlighted shortcomings that were “unacceptable and a deep disappointment in that they completely overshadow the good work that is also taking place by dedicated individuals at the school.”

The letter continues: “Since January, we have acted decisively. Mr White has stepped up to be interim head teacher, Mrs Britton has returned as deputy Headteacher and Mr McCluskie, the director of learning at Coast and Vale Learning Trust, is interim executive head teacher and he is with us for three days per week.

“We are an intrinsic part of the Filey community and a number of Coast and Vale colleagues began their career at this school and their children have been educated here, so there is a personal interest in seeing it succeed.

“The Ofsted report looks back, but we are now looking forward to tackle the issues immediately in front of us and for the longer term.”

Coast and Vale Learning Trust are leading on the recruitment of the new head teacher and interviews for this post will be held at the end of March The chief executives say: “a robust strategic improvement plan in order to address all of the areas for improvement identified in the Ofsted inspection report,” is being prepared and will be shared with parents and carers.

The school is inviting parents to attend a meeting at school at 6pm on Thursday, March 17 to talk through their plans. To book their place, parents need to email admin@fs.ebor.academy or call 01723 512354.

“There is much to look forward to and we are committed to providing a secondary school of which you, and the entire Filey community, are rightly proud,” says the letter.