WOW! Full marks all round to parents and children who have really pulled out the stops for this year's World Book Day.

We've been asking you to send in your photos of all the fabulous costumes children are wearing today.

And you haven't let us down.

We've seen some amazing outfits today, everything from Harry Potter and Cat in the Hat to Rapunzel, Goldilocks and Cruela De Vil and even Willy Wonka.

You can see the results of all that hard work below...

World Book Day

It is World Book Day on Thursday, March 3.

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Sue Gabbatiss

Reading lots of books, listening to a story at the library, and dressing up

York Press: Olly 4 years old…Tiger who came to teaSue gabbatiss- childminder, WoodthorpeOlly 4 years old…Tiger who came to teaSue gabbatiss- childminder, Woodthorpe
York Press: Reuben 3years old…Paw patrolSue gabbatiss- childminder WoodthorpeReuben 3years old…Paw patrolSue gabbatiss- childminder Woodthorpe
Natalie Starr

Haxby Road Primary Academy have celebrated World Book Day by coming to school dressed as their favourite book characters! We were lucky enough to receive a visit from the author Catherine Jacob who shared her new book 'Betsy Buglove Saves The Bees' with us!

York Press: The witches and wizards of Hogwarts! (Matilda aged 7, Mabrouka aged 7, Noah aged 6, Jaydan aged 7)The witches and wizards of Hogwarts! (Matilda aged 7, Mabrouka aged 7, Noah aged 6, Jaydan aged 7)
York Press: Girl power! (Amelia-Mae aged 7, Emily aged 7, Nectaria aged 7)Girl power! (Amelia-Mae aged 7, Emily aged 7, Nectaria aged 7)
York Press: Nessgate class at Haxby Road Primary Academy! (Year 2)Nessgate class at Haxby Road Primary Academy! (Year 2)
Donna Embleton

Dressing up as Bugs Bunny . Luca Embleton aged 5

York Press: Luca Embleton aged 5 dressing up as Bugs BunnyLuca Embleton aged 5 dressing up as Bugs Bunny
Charlotte Davis

Both children picked their favourite books to take to school along with dressing up as a character from them today.

York Press: Emily aged 4 yrs, dressed as the blue alien from "ten little aliens" and Edith aged 8 yrs, dressed as Harry Potter.Emily aged 4 yrs, dressed as the blue alien from "ten little aliens" and Edith aged 8 yrs, dressed as Harry Potter.
Sophie Wilson

Bear to be Kind theme at school, so went for Paddington Bear. Faith, New Earswick and she's 6.

York Press: Paddington BearPaddington Bear
Cara Watson

Darcey Watson aged 8 Selby Community Primary

York Press: Darcey Watson aged 8 Selby Community Primary - as Cruella de Vil from British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One DalmatiansDarcey Watson aged 8 Selby Community Primary - as Cruella de Vil from British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians
Sophie Jackson

By getting dressed up

York Press: Theo & Phoebe as Spider-Man & Parrot Fairy.Theo & Phoebe as Spider-Man & Parrot Fairy.
Dawn Watson

Ivy Raine aged 4 attending Tadcaster Primary Academy School up today, celebrating Harry Potter

York Press: Ivy Raine Watson dressed up as Harry PotterIvy Raine Watson dressed up as Harry Potter
York Press: Ivy Raine loving the wandIvy Raine loving the wand
Chelsea

Dressing up

York Press: Isaac Brolly age 4 as BatmanIsaac Brolly age 4 as Batman
Jade Waudby

My Daughter loves all books and has gone today as Goldilocks from Goldilocks and the three bears.

York Press: Elisah Burn attends Muddy Boots Pre school and has gone as Goldilocks from Goldilocks and the three bears. Age 3.Elisah Burn attends Muddy Boots Pre school and has gone as Goldilocks from Goldilocks and the three bears. Age 3.
Brenda Cowper

Indi Cowper aged 7years attends Huntington primary academy dressed as Little Red Riding Hood lives in york.

York Press: Little Red Riding HoodLittle Red Riding Hood
Sarah Horsman

We have dressed up and doing a read a thon at home

York Press: Riley aged 9 from Burton Green School as the Cat in the HatRiley aged 9 from Burton Green School as the Cat in the Hat
Hannah Dunning

My daughter dressed up for school and my son dressed up for his toddler group

York Press: Isla Cox age 5 Poppleton Road School YorkTeddy Cox age 1Isla Cox age 5 Poppleton Road School YorkTeddy Cox age 1
York Press: Teddy Cox age 1 Acomb yorkTeddy Cox age 1 Acomb york
York Press: Isla Cox age 5 Acomb yorkIsla Cox age 5 Acomb york
Yasmin Hilton

Yes

York Press: Maddie Linfoot as Ursula from Little Mermaid , age 11 , West Heslerton school .Maddie Linfoot as Ursula from Little Mermaid , age 11 , West Heslerton school .
York Press: Sidney Winn as Willy Wonka . Age 5 from West Heslerton schoolSidney Winn as Willy Wonka . Age 5 from West Heslerton school
Natasha Limbert

Dressing up day at Dringhouse Primary School

York Press: Savannah (8), from Acomb dressed up as Savannah the Zebra Fairy from the rainbow magic book seriesSavannah (8), from Acomb dressed up as Savannah the Zebra Fairy from the rainbow magic book series
Ajay Garrity

At Doncaster school for the deaf, dressing up as the white rabbit from Alice in wonderland

York Press: The white rabbitThe white rabbit
York Press: The white rabbitThe white rabbit
Vicky Nicholson

Skye from Paw Patrol

York Press: Darcie Nicholson Aged 4 from Clifton Green Primary School in YorkDarcie Nicholson Aged 4 from Clifton Green Primary School in York
Danielle Bellwood

Dressing up as his favourite character from Paw Patrol.

York Press: Alfie Edgar, 3, Tang Hall, The Village Preschool, OsbaldwickAlfie Edgar, 3, Tang Hall, The Village Preschool, Osbaldwick
Sadie Brooksbank

Caylee pratt as the queen of hearts for world book day at Barwic parade school, selby

York Press: Caylee pratt the queen of hearts for world book dayBarwic parade school selbyCaylee pratt the queen of hearts for world book dayBarwic parade school selby
Hebe Tate

Junior Tate, aged 5, heads off to school in York as a Power Ranger

York Press: Junior Tate, aged 5, heads off to school in York as a Power RangerJunior Tate, aged 5, heads off to school in York as a Power Ranger
Charlotte Marquis

George and Gracie are Spider Man and Princess Aurora

York Press: George and Gracie are spider man and Princess AuroraGeorge and Gracie are spider man and Princess Aurora
Helen Louise Goodwin

My son John-Paul age 6 from New Earswick primary school dressed as Paddington bear

York Press: John-Paul aged 6 from New Earswick primary school dressed as Paddington bearJohn-Paul aged 6 from New Earswick primary school dressed as Paddington bear
Shannon Lea

Yes Alice in Wonderland

York Press: Eliza Mary Joan Franks aged 3 of Osbaldwick Primary Academy Nursery dressed up as Alice in WonderlandEliza Mary Joan Franks aged 3 of Osbaldwick Primary Academy Nursery dressed up as Alice in Wonderland
Sam Graham

Pre school

York Press: Mad hatter for pre schoolMad hatter for pre school
Natalie

Dressing up in character and sharing our love of stories

York Press: Heidi, aged 7, dressed as Miss Hardbroom from The Worst Witch. Heidi attends Ralph Butterfield Primary School.Heidi, aged 7, dressed as Miss Hardbroom from The Worst Witch. Heidi attends Ralph Butterfield Primary School.
Paul Beckwith

By rocking the Gryffindor look for school!

York Press: Jay and Layla Beckwith, aged 11 and 8, from Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in StrensallJay and Layla Beckwith, aged 11 and 8, from Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy in Strensall
Community contributor

Harvey Charles Harrison, age 9, from Knavesmire Primary School in York is trying out some Defence Against the Dark Arts skills for World Book Day, as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

York Press: Harvey Charles Harrison, age 9, from Knavesmire Primary School in York is trying out some Defence Against the Dark Arts skills for World Book Day, as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.Harvey Charles Harrison, age 9, from Knavesmire Primary School in York is trying out some Defence Against the Dark Arts skills for World Book Day, as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Leanne Miller

Faith Mcnichol, 5, decided to go as Polly Parrot from the book Polly Parrot Picks a Pirate.

York Press: Faith Mcnichol, 5, decided to go as Polly Parrot from the book Polly Parrot Picks a Pirate.Faith Mcnichol, 5, decided to go as Polly Parrot from the book Polly Parrot Picks a Pirate.
Community contributor

Nancie aged 5 from St George's primary school in York is dressed up as Rapunzel. Today at school there are lots of fun activities, time for Nancie to share her favourite story and listen to others. Today her class will be joined by a guest teacher who will read a story complete with biscuits for the children!

York Press: Nancie aged 5 from St George's primary school, York dressed as Rapunzel.Nancie aged 5 from St George's primary school, York dressed as Rapunzel.
Community contributor

George age 10 of St George's primary school is dressing up as private Desmond Doss, a war hero. Desmond saved appropriately 75 soldiers from Hacksaw Ridge. He went to war unarmed. Only carrying a prayer book with him. George spent time learning about Desmond and how he was horrendously bullied by his troop, only for Desmond to end up saving their lives.

York Press: George aged 10 years of St George's Primary School in York as war hero Private Desmond Doss.George aged 10 years of St George's Primary School in York as war hero Private Desmond Doss.
York Press: George aged 10 of St George's school Primary, York as Private Desmond Doss a war hero who only armed himself with a prayer book.George aged 10 of St George's school Primary, York as Private Desmond Doss a war hero who only armed himself with a prayer book.
York Press: St George's RC School's year 6 pupil George as Private Desmond Doss, the medic who wouldn't carry a gun.St George's RC School's year 6 pupil George as Private Desmond Doss, the medic who wouldn't carry a gun.
Victoria Medlicott

Dressing up for school

York Press: Hannah Tomlinson, 6, as Hermione Granger - Hannah attends Our Lady's Queen of Martyrs SchoolHannah Tomlinson, 6, as Hermione Granger - Hannah attends Our Lady's Queen of Martyrs School
Sarah Kendray

Reading lots of stories!

York Press: Joshua aged 4 from Haxby. Attends Little Green Rascals Nursery. Dressed as Stick ManJoshua aged 4 from Haxby. Attends Little Green Rascals Nursery. Dressed as Stick Man
Joshua aged 4 from Haxby. Attends Little Green Rascals Nursery. Dressed as Stick Man