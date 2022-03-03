WOW! Full marks all round to parents and children who have really pulled out the stops for this year's World Book Day.
We've been asking you to send in your photos of all the fabulous costumes children are wearing today.
And you haven't let us down.
We've seen some amazing outfits today, everything from Harry Potter and Cat in the Hat to Rapunzel, Goldilocks and Cruela De Vil and even Willy Wonka.
You can see the results of all that hard work below...
Reading lots of books, listening to a story at the library, and dressing up
Haxby Road Primary Academy have celebrated World Book Day by coming to school dressed as their favourite book characters! We were lucky enough to receive a visit from the author Catherine Jacob who shared her new book 'Betsy Buglove Saves The Bees' with us!
Dressing up as Bugs Bunny . Luca Embleton aged 5
Both children picked their favourite books to take to school along with dressing up as a character from them today.
Bear to be Kind theme at school, so went for Paddington Bear. Faith, New Earswick and she's 6.
Darcey Watson aged 8 Selby Community Primary
By getting dressed up
Ivy Raine aged 4 attending Tadcaster Primary Academy School up today, celebrating Harry Potter
Dressing up
My Daughter loves all books and has gone today as Goldilocks from Goldilocks and the three bears.
Indi Cowper aged 7years attends Huntington primary academy dressed as Little Red Riding Hood lives in york.
We have dressed up and doing a read a thon at home
My daughter dressed up for school and my son dressed up for his toddler group
Yes
Dressing up day at Dringhouse Primary School
At Doncaster school for the deaf, dressing up as the white rabbit from Alice in wonderland
Skye from Paw Patrol
Dressing up as his favourite character from Paw Patrol.
Caylee pratt as the queen of hearts for world book day at Barwic parade school, selby
Junior Tate, aged 5, heads off to school in York as a Power Ranger
George and Gracie are Spider Man and Princess Aurora
My son John-Paul age 6 from New Earswick primary school dressed as Paddington bear
Yes Alice in Wonderland
Pre school
Dressing up in character and sharing our love of stories
By rocking the Gryffindor look for school!
Harvey Charles Harrison, age 9, from Knavesmire Primary School in York is trying out some Defence Against the Dark Arts skills for World Book Day, as Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
Faith Mcnichol, 5, decided to go as Polly Parrot from the book Polly Parrot Picks a Pirate.
Nancie aged 5 from St George's primary school in York is dressed up as Rapunzel. Today at school there are lots of fun activities, time for Nancie to share her favourite story and listen to others. Today her class will be joined by a guest teacher who will read a story complete with biscuits for the children!
George age 10 of St George's primary school is dressing up as private Desmond Doss, a war hero. Desmond saved appropriately 75 soldiers from Hacksaw Ridge. He went to war unarmed. Only carrying a prayer book with him. George spent time learning about Desmond and how he was horrendously bullied by his troop, only for Desmond to end up saving their lives.
Dressing up for school
Reading lots of stories!
