A QUARTERLY show is returning to York after a six-month, COVID induced break.
York’s Antique Home and Vintage Fair is making its return this weekend on Sunday, March 6 at the York Racecourse.
With over 120 specialist traders due to attend, visitors can expect to see a wide array of antique and vintage items.
The fair will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Children under 16 can enter free of charge and adult entry will be £4 per person. Tickets can be bought on the door or in advance, more details can be found here.
Organisers of the event are encouraging the use of face masks but they are entirely optional.
Event manager Richard Cawood said: “As event organisers we fully support all efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition to providing hand sanitiser, we will have extra staff on hand to help our visitors and a one-way system will be in place to encourage a return to social distancing.”
