HERE is York’s statement of support for the people of Ukraine.

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine in the past week is deeply concerning, with shocking images of civilian casualties and people fleeing to the borders.

We are witnessing a humanitarian crisis in Europe that is escalating by the

day.

The UK Government has announced that close family members of Ukrainians settled here will be allowed to come to the UK without meeting the normal entry requirements.

In addition, it has announced the establishment of the ‘Ukrainian Family Scheme’ for wider family members.

Although we welcome these initiatives, visa restrictions should be waived for all Ukrainians fleeing war, not just for the few. We need to establish a sanctuary route that will allow the people of Ukraine to come to the UK with ease and speed.

York is proud to be a Human Rights City and a City of Sanctuary, and we stand together to offer our support to the Ukrainian people and welcome those who need our help in these terrible times.

Signed:

York City of Sanctuary

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central

Cllr Darryl Smalley, on behalf of City of York Council

Michael Smith, Acting Dean, York Minster

---

Remaniners' hypocrisy exposed over Ukraine crisis

THE EU and many bombastic Remainers did their utmost to deny our country the sovereignty we had voted for in the referendum.

Those same EU and Remainers are now falling over themselves to denounce Russia and say that Ukraine’s sovereignty is sacrosanct.

What a load of embittered hypocrites .

Geoff Robb

Hunters Close

Dunnington

---

