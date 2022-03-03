A paedophile lorry driver has had his time behind bars increased by eight years after a second victim came forward.

Nicholas Dalby, 50, formerly of the Selby area and more recently of Thirsk, was already serving a prison sentence for abusing one child several years ago.

He was prosecuted for the second time after a woman contacted police in 2020 and revealed what Dalby had done to her more than 15 years ago.

He had raped and indecently assaulted in different places including in his lorry.

In her victim personal statement to the court, the woman who came forward recently told Dalby: "You shaped me as a child and teenager, but you will not shape me as an adult.

"This is where my strength has come from: I will not allow you to harm another child and by me speaking up and telling the truth, this is the only way to protect other girls from harm.”

After the hearing, Detective Sergeant Sarah Jobe, of Northallerton CID, said: “The victim in this case showed immense courage in coming forward, having had to endure these dreadful crimes at a young age. Dalby denied the offences throughout the investigation – putting her through further trauma – but her strength has ensured justice has now been done.

“I hope this conviction shows other victims that it is never too late to seek support for what has happened. By speaking to the police, or other organisations, you can access help and advice for yourself, and allow us to protect other people like you.”

Dalby denied abusing the woman when police arrested him and denied all charges when he first appeared before York Crown Court.

But on the day he was due to stand trial at the same court, he changed his plea and admitted three charges of rape, four of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

He was jailed for eight years to be served consecutively to his current sentence, with an extra year's prison licence when he is finally released.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

Anyone who is the victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it happened, can contact North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101 or making a report online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk.

Victims who would prefer not to go directly to the police and are not in immediate danger can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net, or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org.

Victims can also contact Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.

If someone is in immediate danger, dial 999.