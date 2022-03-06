THIS June we will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her incredible 70-year-long reign.
We've lived through several of her jubilees - and have enjoyed lots of street parties over the years, the most recent being in 2012 for her diamond celebrations.
Today's photos take us back to 1977 and show Silver Jubilee parties in York.
In our main image, we show people celebrating in Finsbury Street, Clementhorpe, York.
And below, check out the fantastic street party held in Frances Street.
We would love to share your memories and photos of the Silver Jubilee in York.
If you have photos and stories to tell - please get in touch.
You can email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.
Meanwhile, here are some facts from 1977 to jog your memories!
The Band of the King’s Division Depot played in Tower Gardens, before marching via Clifford Street, Coney Street and Lendal to Museum Gardens. Trees were also planted at Clifton Green in York to mark the Queen's 25 years on the throne.
Other issues were making the headlines that day, included: the murder of British priests in Rhodesia; a row over former Prime Minister Sir Harold Wilson’s resignation honours list; and more locally, a warning that North Yorkshire County Council was likely to cut subsidies for bus services as part of an economy drive.
Four months later, cheering crowds greeted The Queen when she visited York as part of her Jubilee tour.
Enjoy more York nostalgia in our Facebook page: Why We Love York - Memories, join today at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.