A NORTH Yorkshire college has merged with another to form a new education group - providing "strengthened expertise and commitment."

Selby College and Wakefield College have officially merged to form the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

The newly formed organisation aims to meet the education and skills needs across Yorkshire from its campuses in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield.

Combining the strengths of both colleges, the group will facilitate new opportunities for students, apprentices and employer partners, by expanding its course offer, improving learning through the sharing of best practice, meeting local skills demands and creating more opportunities for professional growth of employees.

Andrew McConnell OBE, the chair of governors at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Today marks a special day for our colleges as we officially merge. Right from the start of the merger process, the benefits of becoming a combined, larger, more robust organisation have been clear.

"Together, we are strengthened by our expertise, shared vision, geographic location and commitment - effectively positioning our new group to meet the education and skills needs of our local residents, the wider region and beyond.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the vision of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group come to life, as we aspire to deliver an expansive, high-standard and responsive curriculum offer for the communities that we serve across Yorkshire."

With a strong geographical coherence of its colleges along the M62 in West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and East Riding, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group will be able to provide a service to employers in the region and effectively position the group in priority sectors.

As part of its plans to meet local and regional skills demands, the new group intends to work with employers on its course offering, planning its curriculum and delivery models to meet their requirements.

Sam Wright, principal and CEO of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: "Since day one, our vision for the merger has been to create an organisation that will have a positive impact on all of the communities we serve.

"As a leading education group, we will have a greater ability and capacity to respond to Government policy and regional strategies, as well as a stronger combined voice and influence – enabling us to bring enhanced benefits for our students, staff, partners and other stakeholders."

The names and identities of its existing individual colleges and campuses will continue, with local brands for Castleford College, Selby College and Wakefield College.

As part of the merger process, a key priority has been to minimise disruption to learners, with no changes to students’ or apprentices’ chosen place of study and no requirement for learners to travel between the different colleges.