A TRAFFIC warning has been put out to drivers after a crane has got stuck on a main road.
North Yorkshire Police say drivers in the Harrogate area are being urged to avoid the Bewerley and Pateley Bridge area after a large crane got stuck on Peat Lane at around 9.15am today (March 3).
Nearby roads are being closed while a recovery operation is carried out.
An update will be issued when the crane has been moved.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.