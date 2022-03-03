A TRAFFIC warning has been put out to drivers after a crane has got stuck on a main road.

North Yorkshire Police say drivers in the Harrogate area are being urged to avoid the Bewerley and Pateley Bridge area after a large crane got stuck on Peat Lane at around 9.15am today (March 3).

Nearby roads are being closed while a recovery operation is carried out.

An update will be issued when the crane has been moved.