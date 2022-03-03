North Yorkshire County Council has pledged to do everything possible to support the people of Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invasion.

The authority is going through all investments, contracts and procurement arrangements to ensure it is not trading with Russian companies and said it would take immediate action to end contracts if necessary.

Council leader, Cllr Carl Les said: “We stand ready to do whatever is necessary to help Ukrainians in this war and to cut any ties we may have with Russia.

“The Russian people are not our enemy nor are all their businesses, but they must be made to realise the damage that their leader and his self-serving regime are inflicting, foremost on the independent sovereign state of Ukraine, but also on the world and on themselves.

"They have the ability to stop this illegal aggression.

“We are also ready in North Yorkshire to provide welcome for people from Ukraine, as we have done for Syrian and Afghan refugees, and await details of the arrangements from the UK Government to do whatever is needed.”

The council says it also stands with Ukrainians living in North Yorkshire and with all residents and staff with friends and family living in Ukraine.

Centres have been set up to receive donations of goods and clothing and people are being encouraged to support the emergency appeals established by recognised agencies such as the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, UNICEF and Red Cross.