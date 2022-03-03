FORMER York postman John Darvill and his Ukrainian family, who have been trapped in a tiny village near the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, have made a break for it.

In a message posted an hour ago on Facebook, he said the family had ‘started to travel’. “Pray for a safe, long journey’, he added.

In a text to The Press, John added he could not give exact details. But he added: “We’re going (to join) a convoy – if we can get there. The traffic is crazy now.”

The family’s break for freedom came after a night in which a huge explosion destroyed a railway bridge beside their house.

As day broke today, John and his family – Ukrainian wife Yuliia and mother-in-law Olga – were still undecided what to do.

“A big explosion outside somewhere near last night,” he posted on Facebook.

“Our plan was to go this morning. But we now have no electric. This means no water only from the well outside. Food for a few days. Things starting to get pretty desperate now. All our trains run on electric here so we have no chance to leave. We need a ceasefire. We need help. I can't keep my phone on long as need to save power. But we (are) still alive and keeping our spirits high.”

A couple of hours later, he added: “The explosion last night was the railway bridge near our house. That was our only way of escape. At the moment we have no other plan of escape. We can't drive into the city as we will just get shot on the road. 25 mile walk impossible with an old lady who has difficulty walking.”

Then came his post just an hour ago to say they had 'started to travel'.

Former York postman and chef John, 56, married his doctor wife Yuliia six years ago and has been living more or less full-time in Ukraine for two years.

He has two daughters, Rosanna and Ruby, and a granddaughter Poppy, back in York.

His wife and mother-in-law do not have British visas, but when he spoke to The Press earlier this week John said he hoped they might be able to get visas in Poland. His wife, Yuliia, has relatives in Poland.