FORMER York postman John Darvill and his Ukrainian family, who have been trapped in a tiny village near the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, have made a break for safety.

John and his family - Ukrainian wife Yuliia and mother-in-law Olga - were this afternoon in a convoy travelling westwards through Ukraine.

His friend Daniel Collinson - who himself arrived safely back in York with his Ukrainian wife Yana only last night after fleeing Ukraine by train - spoke to John late this afternoon.

The family were travelling by convoy, he said. "They are making good progress. They're a lot safer."

John and his family, who live in Kharkiv, spent a week in a tiny village nearby while the Russian army launched a full-scale assault on the city. They fled to the village from their Kharkiv flat just before the Russians invaded the country a week ago, having heard rumours that something was about to happen.

They hoped they would be safer in the village. But at one point, they heard shooting from from nearby fields.

Last night, a nearby railway bridge near their house was blown up. And by this morning their food was running out.

As day broke today, John and his family were still undecided what to do.

“A big explosion outside somewhere near last night,” he posted on Facebook. “Our plan was to go this morning. But we now have no electric. This means no water - only from the well outside.Food for a few days. Things starting to get pretty desperate now.

“All our trains run on electric here so we have no chance to leave. We need a ceasefire. We need help.

“I can’t keep my phone on long as need to save power. But we (are) still alive and keeping our spirits high.”

A couple of hours later, he added: “The explosion last night was the railway bridge near our house.

“That was our only way of escape. At the moment we have no other plan of escape.

“We can’t drive into the city as we will just get shot on the road. Twenty-five mile walk impossible with an old lady who has difficulty walking.”

But shortly after that he posted on Facebook again to say they were making a break for safety. "Started to travel. Pray for a safe, long journey," he said. He texted The Press to say they were hoping to join a convoy if they could. "The traffic is crazy now," he added.

Nothing was heard from them for several hours, until Daniel, who is now staying with his mum in Acomb, confirmed that they were with a convoy and making 'good progress'.

Former York postman and chef John, 56, married his doctor wife Yuliia six years ago and has been living more or less full-time in Ukraine for two years.

He has two daughters, Rosanna and Ruby, and a granddaughter Poppy, back in York.

His wife and mother-in-law do not have British visas, but when he spoke to The Press earlier this week John said he hoped they might be able to get visas in Poland. His wife, Yuliia, has relatives in Poland.

Speaking to The Press yesterday afternoon, John's daughter Ruby, who lives in Haxby, said: "It's worrying. We're just waiting to hear."