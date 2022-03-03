THE York family of Sarah Everard say they have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to them since her murder one year ago.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Sarah's abduction and murder by a Metropolitan Police Office, they said they remembered her today - as every day - with all their love.

"Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss," they said, in a statement published by the Metropolitan Police.

"Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

"Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public.

"We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support, it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time."

The family added that Sarah was, sadly, not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and they would like to extend their deepest sympathy to other families who were also grieving.

The Metropolitan Police has also issued a statement, saying: "Our thoughts are with Sarah Everard's family and loved ones.

"One year on we remain deeply disgusted and shamed that a Met police officer was responsible for Sarah's appalling murder."

Wayne Couzens was given a whole-life jail term last year after using Covid powers to arrest the former Fulford School pupil as she walked home from a friend's house, before raping and killing her.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted today that, like everyone else, his 'heart goes out to the family and friends of Sarah Everard.'

He said: "The circumstances of her death were truly horrifying and I cannot imagine the pain they have suffered over this past year.

"It is unacceptable that so many women and girls still fear and face violence and abuse, and perpetrators must be held to account for their actions. Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that the circumstances of Sarah's death were 'sickening' and she continued to prioritise tackling such 'abhorrent' crimes, while encouraging societal change needed to end them.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said Sarah had been a 'vibrant, talented, intelligent young woman, who was loved deeply by her family and friends.'

He said her murder had left the nation in shock and sparked a national outcry about the way our society treated women and girls.

"I am clear, we cannot simply respond to male violence against women and girls - we must prevent it. I want every woman and girl to be safe and to feel safe - whatever the time of day and wherever they are in the capital."