Channel 4 is searching for a new family, or group of friends, to join the cast of hit show Gogglebox.

The show has provided light-hearted entertainment since 2013 and has provided a platform for certain cast members to enjoy a career in TV.

The show has proven a hit with families across the UK and become a staple of British TV as we watch our favourite cast members give their hilarious takes on the week’s TV schedule.

Gogglebox has won multiple awards, most recently fending off competition from documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, travel series Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love Of Dogs to claim the factual prize at this year’s National Television Awards.

Gogglebox on the look out for new cast members

If you have ever wanted to take part in the show you could be in luck.

A Gogglebox producer has issued a casting callout on Instagram, looking for “funny families” in the north of England.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Looking for funny families in the NORTH of England for new series of C4's Gogglebox.

"Leave a comment below if this sounds like you and feel free to tag anyone who would be perfect.

"I'm looking to have chats with hilarious families / couples / groups of friends from LIVERPOOL, BRADFORD, DEWSBURY, SHEFFIELD and surrounding areas for an upcoming series of Gogglebox.

"Please tag the funniest people you know particularly interested in speaking to diverse groups who are underrepresented. Get in touch!"

What type of people will Channel 4 be looking for on Gogglebox?





Executive producer Victoria Ray described the type of person Channel 4 bosses are looking 4 and explained how they are not looking for typical TV personalities.

She said: "The ideal people are ones who don't know that they're funny. We like people who are charismatic, engaging and don't necessarily see themselves as TV personalities.

"We like to pick people who don't want to be on the telly."

She added: "It's good when they have no filter because then they don't second-guess themselves when they're talking.

"We basically want people that you warm to and you want to see in your living rooms."