A LOCAL manufacturer has played a significant role in a prestigious North Yorkshire office development.

The Easingwold-based York Handmade Brick Company, one of the leading independent brick-makers in the country, has supplied specially-manufactured bricks for a “beautiful” new office HQ for All Steels Trading on the outskirts of Thirsk.

Altogether York Handmade provided more than 8,000 Maxima bricks for the 4,000 sq ft office, called Vulcan House and designed by David Bamford Architects of Otley.

David Armitage, chairman of York Handmade, said: “This is one of my very favourite projects that we have undertaken in Yorkshire recently. All Steels Trading’s new headquarters really is a statement building, which enhances the entrance to Thirsk from York Road and the A19.

“Our long, thin Maxima bricks, which are proving increasingly popular, give the building an elegant, sophisticated feel that reflect the ethos of All Steels Trading. It has been a privilege to play a part in creating an attractive development,

“While we have recently completed some stunning commissions for residential and commercial developments in London and other UK cities, it is vitally important that we continue to provide our bricks to more local Yorkshire companies. It is a real pleasure to see our work being represented locally and tremendously gratifying to see our bricks being used so close to home.”

Scarlett Reeves, project development and quality manager at All Steels Trading, said: “We are very pleased and proud of our new offices in Thirsk. The design that David Bamford produced and the modern sleek finish that we achieved with the use of the bespoke bricks, along with the windows and doors, has made for a very beautiful building admired by all our visitors.

“Indeed, we have had local residents knocking on the door and complimenting us on the building being an attractive welcome into Thirsk when entering from the A19 and A168 and a great improvement to the area.”

David Bamford of David Bamford Architects said: “All Steels Trading wanted a modern well-designed office to make an appropriate statement using traditional materials. Brick, slate and glass were the obvious choice for this location.

“York Handmade Brick had been used in the past by ourselves and provide an interesting range of bricks and were therefore a natural choice for a traditional and local material. I am pleased with the visual appearance of the brickwork at Vulcan House.”

Vulcan House was built by Mark Stringer Ltd of Whitby.